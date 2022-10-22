Coimbatore man arrested for cheating many promising govt. jobs

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 22, 2022 18:05 IST

The Kattoor police on Friday arrested a 32-year-old man on charges of cheating at least four persons by promising to arrange them government jobs.

R. Vijayakumar, a resident of Alamu Nagar Road off Sathyamangalam Road in the city, was arrested based on the complaint lodged by G. Mugunthan (33) from Karunanidhi Nagar near Sowripalayam.

The police said that Vijayakumar, a friend of Mr. Mugunthan, collected ₹25 lakh from the latter by assuring to arrange a government job in 2021. When Mr. Mugunthan demanded his money back as he did not get any government job, Vijayakumar repaid ₹19,23,000. But, he failed to repay the remaining amount.

Mr. Mugunthan also alleged that Vijayakumar collected a total of ₹4,50,000 from three of his friends by promising to arrange them government jobs. The alleged cheating took place between July 12, 2021 and September 12, this year.

A team led by inspector V. Santhi arrested Vijayakumar on Friday and he was sent to judicial remand. Ms. Santhi said that the police have received complaints against Vijayakumar from Mr. Mugunthan and the three others as of Saturday.

