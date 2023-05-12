HamberMenu
Coimbatore man arrested for cheating job aspirants of ₹17.85 lakh

May 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The R.S. Puram police have arrested a 34-year-old man for cheating seven persons of ₹17.85 lakh by promising to arrange them jobs abroad.

The arrested has been identified as T. Joswa, a resident of Cheran Nagar on Mettupalayam Road.

According to the police, K. Ravichandran of Jayankondam in Ariyalur district lodged a complaint at the R.S. Puram station against Joswa on Wednesday, accusing him of having cheated his son-in-law Venkatesh Babu of more than ₹4 lakh in August 2020.

The complainant alleged that Joswa, who ran the consultancy J.K. Overseas at north Coimbatore, promised to arrange a job for Mr. Babu abroad. However, the accused failed to secure the promised job or return the money.

The investigation by the team led by inspector P.S. Sujatha found out that the accused had cheated seven persons of ₹17.85 lakh by giving similar promises. The police arrested Joswa and remanded him in judicial custody on Thursday.

