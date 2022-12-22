Coimbatore Mahila Court sentences man to undergo seven years of RI

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Coimbatore District Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his wife.

R. Yogeshwaran, 29, a native of Ganapathy Pudur in the city, was running a lathe workshop and living with his wife R. Devi, 26, of Sundarapuram. They got married in 2016, and after the marriage, his mother R. Krishnaveni, 55, was allegedly torturing Devi. The mother and son reportedly demanded ₹ 5 lakh from her to start a business. At this juncture, Devi ended her life in 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Saravanampatti police registered a case and arrested Krishnaveni and Yogeshwaran in 2016. On Thursday, the Coimbatore District Mahila Court Judge R. Nandini Devi sentenced Yogeshwaran to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1,500. Krishnaveni was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and was fined ₹ 1,000.

In another case the Additional District Court - I, Coimbatore sentenced the 21-year-old Bajrangi Kumar, a native of Bihar, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000, on Thursday. The accused was arrested by the Peelamedu police in September 2020 on charges of murdering his roommate Siddhu Kumar, 17, during a wordy quarrel between them.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US