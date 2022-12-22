Coimbatore Mahila Court sentences man to undergo seven years of RI

December 22, 2022 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST

The Coimbatore District Mahila Court on Thursday sentenced a 29-year-old man to seven years of rigorous imprisonment for abetting the suicide of his wife.

R. Yogeshwaran, 29, a native of Ganapathy Pudur in the city, was running a lathe workshop and living with his wife R. Devi, 26, of Sundarapuram. They got married in 2016, and after the marriage, his mother R. Krishnaveni, 55, was allegedly torturing Devi. The mother and son reportedly demanded ₹ 5 lakh from her to start a business. At this juncture, Devi ended her life in 2016.

The Saravanampatti police registered a case and arrested Krishnaveni and Yogeshwaran in 2016. On Thursday, the Coimbatore District Mahila Court Judge R. Nandini Devi sentenced Yogeshwaran to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 1,500. Krishnaveni was sentenced to one-year imprisonment and was fined ₹ 1,000.

In another case the Additional District Court - I, Coimbatore sentenced the 21-year-old Bajrangi Kumar, a native of Bihar, to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 2,000, on Thursday. The accused was arrested by the Peelamedu police in September 2020 on charges of murdering his roommate Siddhu Kumar, 17, during a wordy quarrel between them.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050.)