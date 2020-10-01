Coimbatore logs 550 new cases, eight deaths

01 October 2020 21:08 IST

Coimbatore district on Thursday reported 550 new COVID-19 cases.

The district’s tally reached 32,620 and 5,060 patients were undergoing treatment in different hospitals and COVID-19 Care Centres as of Thursday.

According to the Health Department, eight more patients from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19, taking the death toll to 444.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 511 persons, who recovered from the disease got discharged from different treatment facilities on Thursday.

Tiruppur district reported 192 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 8,373 cases.

No deaths were reported in the district and 169 patients were discharged after recovery on Thursday, according to the media bulletin. Tiruppur district reported 137 COVID-19 deaths in total.

A total of 341 cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous, including 94 in corporation limits.

Four patients affected with COVID-19 died at private and government hospitals in Salem.

According to health officials, a 54-year-old woman died at a private hospital on Wednesday. Three men, aged 58, 45 and 75 died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, 111 COVID-19 cases were reported in Namakkal. Health officials said, 13 patients have returned from other districts like Salem, Erode, Karur, Coimbatore and Tirunelveli.

Erode district reported 145 new cases taking the district’s tally to 6,921. While 150 persons were discharged, 1,110 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the toll in the district to 91.

Krishnagiri recorded 87 positive cases while Dharmapuri recorded 79 cases.

In the Nilgiris, 72 people tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases stands at 4,245. The death toll in the district stands at 25 in the district with 850 people undergoing treatment.