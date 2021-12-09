Coimbatore logs 112 COVID-19 cases

Coimbatore

09 December 2021 23:19 IST

A total of 112 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Thursday. The Health Department reported one new death in the district, that of a 78-year-old man, taking the toll to 2,480.

As many as 123 persons recovered on Thursday and the district had 1,235 active cases.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 1.3 % on Wednesday when it reported 117 cases.

Tiruppur district reported 47 new cases. The district had 630 active cases as 55 persons recovered. The Health Department reported two new deaths and the toll went up to 1,003.