Coimbatore likely to see more flights to international destinations

Coimbatore is likely to see more flights to international destinations, according to panellists at the aviation conclave “Wings of Growth”, held in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Organised under the Coimbatore Nxt banner by eight industrial associations, the event aimed at enhacing the infrastructure of Coimbatore International Airport, increasing domestic and international air connectivity for Coimbatore and introducing cargo flights for Coimbatore, according to a press release from the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA).

Talking about “International Airlines – Short & Medium Term Opportunities with Sustainable growth”, Lalit Peiris, Area Manager of Srilankan Airlines, said there are efforts to restore the flight between Coimbatore and Sri Lanka.

According to J. Aneeth Kumar, manager (sales), Air Arabia, Coimbatore is among the top 10 cities for it in business terms and it is a high-yielding place. Pran Sathiadasan, vice-president (Commercial Operations – Indian Subcontinent), Fly Dubai, said that when the point of call status is clarified by the government of India, it will start operations in Coimbatore. Chellammal Nandini, Area Manager (Tamil Nadu) of Oman Air, sought the support of local industry bodies to amend the bilateral agreement and include Coimbatore as a point of call.

Kishore Kumar, manager (sales) of Air Asia, said the potential of Coimbatore region is high and the local organisations should support to get Coimbatore as a point of call in the bilateral agreement with ASEAN.

A panel discussion on “Perspective of Indian Airlines – Connectivity and Expectations” was also held.

