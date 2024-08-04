GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore likely to see more flights to international destinations

Published - August 04, 2024 09:37 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore is likely to see more flights to international destinations, according to panellists at the aviation conclave “Wings of Growth”, held in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Organised under the Coimbatore Nxt banner by eight industrial associations, the event aimed at enhacing the infrastructure of Coimbatore International Airport, increasing domestic and international air connectivity for Coimbatore and introducing cargo flights for Coimbatore, according to a press release from the Coimbatore District Small Industries Association (CODISSIA).

‘Coimbatore’s potential for better air connectivity is high’

Talking about “International Airlines – Short & Medium Term Opportunities with Sustainable growth”, Lalit Peiris, Area Manager of Srilankan Airlines, said there are efforts to restore the flight between Coimbatore and Sri Lanka.

According to J. Aneeth Kumar, manager (sales), Air Arabia, Coimbatore is among the top 10 cities for it in business terms and it is a high-yielding place. Pran Sathiadasan, vice-president (Commercial Operations – Indian Subcontinent), Fly Dubai, said that when the point of call status is clarified by the government of India, it will start operations in Coimbatore. Chellammal Nandini, Area Manager (Tamil Nadu) of Oman Air, sought the support of local industry bodies to amend the bilateral agreement and include Coimbatore as a point of call.

IndiGo announces daily flights between Coimbatore – Singapore

Kishore Kumar, manager (sales) of Air Asia, said the potential of Coimbatore region is high and the local organisations should support to get Coimbatore as a point of call in the bilateral agreement with ASEAN.

A panel discussion on “Perspective of Indian Airlines – Connectivity and Expectations” was also held.

Related Topics

Coimbatore / air transport

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.