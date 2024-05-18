GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore likely to receive heavy rainfall next two days, predict experts

Updated - May 18, 2024 09:48 pm IST

Published - May 18, 2024 08:26 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Until May 21, Tuesday, heavy rainfall is anticipated in Coimbatore district, followed by a short respite in the last week of the month, said N.K. Satyamurthy from the Agro Climate Research Centre of Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU).

He mentioned that in the coming days, there will be strong gusts of wind in the afternoons, followed by rainfall between 3 p.m. and 9 p.m. Additionally, TNAU has forecasted rainfall of 25-60 mm in the district over the next two days. “This will precede the anticipated onset of the South-West monsoon by early June,” he added.

City weather expert G. Santhosh Krishnan forecast significant rainfall in the northern regions of the city and in areas near the Western Ghats such as Mettupalayam.

