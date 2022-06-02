Coimbatore likely to have more Clean Street Food Hubs

Coimbatore is likely to have more Clean Street Food Hubs as various stakeholders are working on finding suitable locations where groups of pushcart vendors could form new hubs.

Sources in the know of the development said that a location close to Gandhipuram and R.S. Puram were under consideration for new Clean Street Food Hubs.

The city already has two Clean Street Food Hubs – one located at Saravanampatti and the second one near VOC Park grounds. Vendors at the two hubs had received the certification from the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) after which the two spots were declared as Clean Street Food Hubs.

K. Tamilselvan, designated officer of FSSAI for Coimbatore, said that vendors and hawkers will have to undergo Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) to learn best practices in the making and handling of foods.

“At least 20 to 25 vendors will be required to form a Clean Street Food Hub. The locations should be clean and free from other disturbances,” he said.

R. Devarajan, general secretary of the Coimbatore District Small Vendors’ Association, welcomed the move and said that the locations for the Clean Street Food Hub should be selected in such a way that the traffic movement is not disturbed.

“The authorities can identify government-owned vacant lands in the city where the street food hubs can be set up. There are several vendors in the city who are now scattered in different locations. The hub concept will bring them together and generate more business,” he said.

Dr. Tamilselvan said that the vendors should also enrol themselves for the Repurpose Used Cooking Oil (RUCO) scheme, through which used cooking oil is collected by government appointed aggregators and used for making biofuel, as part of getting the Clean Street Food Hub certification.