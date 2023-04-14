HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore leads in implementation of NEEDS scheme

April 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Coimbatore district leads in implementation of the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) scheme of the State government.

An official of the District Industries Centre (DIC) said about 80 projects had received subsidy under the scheme in Coimbatore district as against a target of 24 projects. “We are implementing the scheme for almost 10 years in the district. So far, four Scheduled Caste candidates received support under the NEEDS in Coimbatore district. In 2022-202, 11 SC candidates received subsidy and nine of them have commenced production,” the official said.

Of the 11, five candidates are from other districts. They have started units such as CNC and auto components.

The district has also surpassed the target for Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme and the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP).

“We have given ₹ 10 crores as margin money subsidy under the PMEGP,” the official said.

Related Topics

Coimbatore

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.