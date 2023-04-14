Coimbatore leads in implementation of NEEDS scheme

April 14, 2023 07:09 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Coimbatore district leads in implementation of the New Entrepreneur cum Enterprise Development Scheme (NEEDS) scheme of the State government.

An official of the District Industries Centre (DIC) said about 80 projects had received subsidy under the scheme in Coimbatore district as against a target of 24 projects. “We are implementing the scheme for almost 10 years in the district. So far, four Scheduled Caste candidates received support under the NEEDS in Coimbatore district. In 2022-202, 11 SC candidates received subsidy and nine of them have commenced production,” the official said.

Of the 11, five candidates are from other districts. They have started units such as CNC and auto components.

The district has also surpassed the target for Unemployed Youth Employment Generation Programme and the Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme(PMEGP).

“We have given ₹ 10 crores as margin money subsidy under the PMEGP,” the official said.