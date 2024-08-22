GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore lawyers raise concern over growing incidents of custodial torture

Published - August 22, 2024 07:49 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

More than 200 lawyers practising in the combined court complex in Coimbatore on Wednesday submitted a petition to the District Judge, raising concerns over increasing incidents of custodial torture by the police.

The petition signed by 206 lawyers said that a ‘culture of custodial torture’ has evolved in the Tamil Nadu Police Department in the recent past. The types of tortures include shooting in the legs of the accused and breaking their legs or arms before producing them for judicial remand, it alleged.

Two history-sheeters ‘fracture’ legs in escape bid in Coimbatore

In Coimbatore district, there are reports in the last two years of several persons accused of crimes suffering fractures, which the police claim they suffered while attempting to escape, have been reported in the past two years. Besides torture inflicted on accused persons at stations, the police also use marriage halls or other buildings to keep accused persons in illegal custody and subject them to torture, the petitioners alleged.

History-sheeter wanted by police fractures legs in escape bid

According to the petitioners, persons accused of crimes should be put on trial before the court and be awarded punishment, if they are found guilty. It is worrying that the police are inflicting punishment on them in the form of custodial torture before the trial.

The petitioners sought the intervention of the District Judge in the matter to put an end to police brutality. The District Judge should give appropriate advice and guidelines to trial court judges so that they do not accept imbecile claims by the police on the reason for the injuries of the accused upon being produced for remand, which included accidental fall in bathrooms. The petitioners requested the District Judge to advise the Coimbatore city and the district police on carrying out interrogation and arrest procedures, without inflicting torture.

