July 12, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

Coimbatore-Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Kurla) Express (No.11014) is being regulated for 35 minutes with effect from July 12 for 68 days in connection with track maintenance works to be undertaken between Rayakottai-Marandahalli-Palacode stations on Bengaluru-Salem section, according to a South Western Railway release.