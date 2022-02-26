Coimbatore kids from Saranalayam Home take their first ever flight, fly to Chennai

The trip was undertaken under the ‘Flight of Fantasy’ initiative by Coimbatore-based Round Table 20, North Ladies Circle 11 and Madras Anchorage Round Table 100; the children will get to visit the beach in Chennai

Children from Saranalayam pose for a group photograph in front of the aircraft at Coimbatore International Airport before their maiden air trip to Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

As Chennai-bound IndiGo aircraft 6E 6918 took off from the Coimbatore International Airport at 10 a.m. on Saturday, it was a special moment for the 15 passengers on board.

All of them were children, residents of Kinathukadavu-based Saranalayam Children’s Home, and were flying to Chennai, where various activities have been arranged for them.

The children took this, their maiden flight, under ‘Flight of Fantasy’, a joint initiative of the Coimbatore North Round Table 20, Coimbatore North Ladies Circle 11, with Madras Anchorage Round Table 100.

Murugesan, 17, a class X student, said before the departure that he was excited about the his flight trip along with his friends. His friend Rohit, 11, also shared his excitement about seeing an aircraft and flying on it.

Dipender Singh, chairman of Coimbatore North Round Table 20, said that the children conveyed their wish to fly during the organisation’s visit to Saranalayam a few months ago. He said that the children will have gaming activities, good food and leisure time at the beach before they fly back to Coimbatore in the evening.

A male and a female caretaker from Saranalayam accompanied the children.

Sreedevi Vishnu, chairperson of Coimbatore North Ladies Circle 11, said that the Round Table and the Ladies Circle were planning more initiatives for less privileged children.

Office-bearers of Coimbatore North Round Table 20, vice-chairman Jeetendra Saberwal, treasurer Ragulan Shekar, secretary Rahul Krishnagopal and convener for ‘Flight of Fantasy’, M. Aravind, were present.