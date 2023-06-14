Coimbatore- Karur road to be widened at ₹400 crore

June 14, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The State Highways Department (National Highways wing) is expected to start works to widen the existing Coimbatore - Karur road in the next few months.

According to an official source, the Central government has sanctioned nearly ₹400 crores for the project. Of this, ₹274 crores will be used to widen the road into a four-lane one for almost 47 km from Vellakoil to Palladam. The Department is already widening the Palladam - Coimbatore road in several stretches. The bids called for the Vellakoil-Palladam road are under scrutiny and are expected to be finalised in a couple of months. Construction works will start after that. The project will be completed in two years. The Dindigul Division of the Department will widen the road from Karur to Vellakoil for approximately ₹130 crores. The project will not involve land acquisition and it was sanctioned under the annual plan.

Welcoming the move, K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the project should be done in a time-bound manner. “It should also have bypass roads for towns such as Vellakoil, Kangeyam, and Palladam. If these three are also taken up, the project will benefit road users in the long term, even if there is a greenfield project,” he said.