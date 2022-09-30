Coimbatore Junction – Tirupati Express to run with three extra coaches

The Hindu Bureau
September 30, 2022 18:06 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

To handle the festive rush, the Southern Railway added extra coaches to the express train running between Coimbatore and Tirupati.

ADVERTISEMENT

The service from Coimbatore Junction to Tirupati (22616) will have three extra coaches – two second class chair cars and one AC chair car on September 30 and October 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 14 (nine days).

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Similarly, the service from Tirupati to Coimbatore Junction (22615) will run with the same number of coaches on October 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 15, according to the Railways.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tirupati
Tamil Nadu
railway

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app