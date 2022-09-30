Coimbatore

Coimbatore Junction – Tirupati Express to run with three extra coaches

To handle the festive rush, the Southern Railway added extra coaches to the express train running between Coimbatore and Tirupati.

The service from Coimbatore Junction to Tirupati (22616) will have three extra coaches – two second class chair cars and one AC chair car on September 30 and October 2, 4, 6, 7, 9, 11, 13 and 14 (nine days).

Similarly, the service from Tirupati to Coimbatore Junction (22615) will run with the same number of coaches on October 1, 3, 5, 6, 8, 10, 12, 13 and 15, according to the Railways.


