Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly train service extended

August 02, 2022 22:30 IST

The services of weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction and Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur via Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Itarsi have been extended. The weekly special service on Fridays from Jabalpur to Coimbatore Jn (02198) will be operated from August 5 to September 30. Similarly, train from Coimbatore Jn. – Jabalpur (02197) on Mondays will be operated from August 8 to October 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.