Coimbatore

Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly train service extended

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE August 02, 2022 22:30 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 22:30 IST

The services of weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction and Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur via Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Itarsi have been extended. The weekly special service on Fridays from Jabalpur to Coimbatore Jn (02198) will be operated from August 5 to September 30. Similarly, train from Coimbatore Jn. – Jabalpur (02197) on Mondays will be operated from August 8 to October 3.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Coimbatore
railway
Read more...