Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly train service extended
The services of weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction and Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur via Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Itarsi have been extended. The weekly special service on Fridays from Jabalpur to Coimbatore Jn (02198) will be operated from August 5 to September 30. Similarly, train from Coimbatore Jn. – Jabalpur (02197) on Mondays will be operated from August 8 to October 3.
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.