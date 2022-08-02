Coimbatore-Jabalpur weekly train service extended

The services of weekly special trains between Coimbatore Junction and Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur via Palakkad, Shoranur, Mangalore Junction, Madgaon, Panvel and Itarsi have been extended. The weekly special service on Fridays from Jabalpur to Coimbatore Jn (02198) will be operated from August 5 to September 30. Similarly, train from Coimbatore Jn. – Jabalpur (02197) on Mondays will be operated from August 8 to October 3.