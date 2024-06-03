ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore - Jabalpur train service extended

Published - June 03, 2024 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

West Central Railway has notified for extension of service of Train Number 02198/02197 Jabalpur -Coimbatore- Jabalpur Superfast weekly special train services. Monsoon timetable will be effective on Konkan Route with effect from June 10 to October 31.

Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur at 23.50 hrs from July 5 to October 11 on Fridays and reach Coimbatore Junction at 17.10 hrs, the third day (15 services)

Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 15.10 hrs from July 8 to October 14 on Mondays and reach Jabalpur at 08.45 hrs, the third day (15 services)

Non-monsoon timings: Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur at 23.50 hrs from October 18 to December 27 on Fridays and reach Coimbatore Junction at 14.40 hrs, the third day (11 services)

Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 17.05 hrs from October 21 to December 30 on Mondays and reach Jabalpur at 08.45 hrs, the third day (11 services).

