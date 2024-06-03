GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Coimbatore - Jabalpur train service extended

Published - June 03, 2024 06:11 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

West Central Railway has notified for extension of service of Train Number 02198/02197 Jabalpur -Coimbatore- Jabalpur Superfast weekly special train services. Monsoon timetable will be effective on Konkan Route with effect from June 10 to October 31.

Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur at 23.50 hrs from July 5 to October 11 on Fridays and reach Coimbatore Junction at 17.10 hrs, the third day (15 services)

Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 15.10 hrs from July 8 to October 14 on Mondays and reach Jabalpur at 08.45 hrs, the third day (15 services)

Non-monsoon timings: Jabalpur – Coimbatore Junction Superfast Special will leave Jabalpur at 23.50 hrs from October 18 to December 27 on Fridays and reach Coimbatore Junction at 14.40 hrs, the third day (11 services)

Coimbatore Junction – Jabalpur Superfast Special will leave Coimbatore Junction at 17.05 hrs from October 21 to December 30 on Mondays and reach Jabalpur at 08.45 hrs, the third day (11 services).

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.