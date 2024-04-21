Coimbatore International Airport registers increase in flight, passenger movement

April 21, 2024 05:58 pm | Updated 05:58 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore International Airport has registered an increase in flight and passenger movement in the 2023-24 financial year that ended on March 31.

As per the data from the Airport Authority of India (AAI), there was 4.8% increase in international aircraft movement in 2023-24, compared with 2022-23. The airport witnessed 1,339 flight movements in the last fiscal as against 1,278 in the previous year.

The domestic flight movement at the airport also increased from 16,364 to 17,057, registering 4.2% increase in the same period.

As per the AAI data, the international passenger movement stood at 2,11,087 last financial year compared with 1,94,817 the previous year, recording a rise of 8.4%.

Similarly, domestic passenger movement increased from 23,62,446 to 26,93,524 with 14% jump for the same period.

The overall passenger movement went up from 25,57,263 to 29,04,611, with an increase of 13.6%.

Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan said aircraft and passenger traffic had come back to the pre-COVID period, which was a good sign.

Meanwhile, the Kongu Global Forum (KGF), an association of industrial, business and trade leaders from Tamil Nadu’s western districts, has raised various demands with regard to flight services and infrastructure.

It wanted more domestic flight services to T3 international terminal in Delhi, preferably by Air India; more flights to Chennai and Goa; restoration of international flights to Colombo; direct flights to Dubai; and more flight services to Singapore.

The Forum also sought measures to expedite the land acquisition for airport expansion, for which the Central and State governments should arrive at an amicable solution.