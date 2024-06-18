GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Coimbatore International Airport receives hoax bomb threat

The threat was received on the Airport Authority of India email id on Tuesday afternoon; the unknown sender had also sent the same email to several other airports in the country

Published - June 18, 2024 08:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Bomb detection and disposal squad team of the Coimbatore City Police conducting security checks on the premises of the Coimbatore International Airport following a bomb threat on Tuesday, June 18, 2024.

Bomb detection and disposal squad team of the Coimbatore City Police conducting security checks on the premises of the Coimbatore International Airport following a bomb threat on Tuesday, June 18, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed at the Coimbatore International Airport on Tuesday after the airport administration received a bomb threat through email.

The threat was verified to be a hoax after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) team of the Coimbatore City Police carried out thorough checks inside and outside the airport.

Sources at the airport said that the threat was received on the Airport Authority of India (AAI) email id on Tuesday afternoon. The unknown sender had also sent the same email to several other airports in the country.

The mail said that explosives have been hidden in the airport and bombs would explode soon, killing many people. It said that “Group KNR is behind the massacre”.

The AAI officials noticed the email around 1.30 p.m. and alerted the CISF personnel. They carried out extensive searches inside the terminal building with a trained sniffer dog.

The BDDS team of the Coimbatore City Police rushed to the spot and carried out searches outside the terminal building, including the car parking area and surroundings. A sniffer dog was employed during the check.

“The airport is always under tight security. Since the threat came, the CISF and the police carried out searches,” said Airport Director S. Senthil Valavan, adding that no flight was delayed due to the threat and security checks.

