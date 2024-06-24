Coimbatore International Airport gets bomb threat from pro-Palestine mail id

The Coimbatore International Airport received a bomb threat on Monday, which was later verified to be a hoax after intense security checks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources said the airport, along with several other airports in the country, received an email threat from the mail id ‘LongLivePalestine@dnmx.org’. The profile name of the sender was shown as ‘Fire of Jihad in our hearts’. The mail’s subject read as ‘pipe bombs in airport bathrooms’.

The mail, which was sent to many mail ids of Airport Authority of India, said that “the iron is in our hearts and we will send it through the air and destroy your bodies... Did you really think there would be no answers for all the bad things you did?”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Following the email received around 7 a.m., authorities stepped up vigil at the airport and conducted security checks. Bomb detection and disposal squad (BDDS) and dog squad of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) carried out extensive searches in the arrival and departure terminals and security hold area.

Members of the BDDS from the Coimbatore City Police conducted security checks outside the terminal, including the parking area. No suspicious object was found during the checks and the threat was verified to be a hoax.

On June 18, the airport received a similar email bomb threat, which was also verified to be a hoax.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.