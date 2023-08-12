Coimbatore industry concerned over delay in airport expansion works

August 12, 2023 06:29 pm | Updated 06:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The trade and industry in Coimbatore have appealed to the Central and State governments to sort out issues related to acquisition of land for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport.

“There is a deadlock now. The State government has acquired the required private land for expansion of the airport. The Defence has agreed to hand over to the Airports Authority of India its land identified for the project. However, there is no decision yet on the compensation for this land. Similarly, the State government is yet to hand over the acquired land to the AAI as there are plans to privatise some of the operations of the airport,” claimed a trade representative, who did not want to be identified.

Some of the industry representatives said they are trying to meet Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he visits Coimbatore and explain the need to settle this issue at the earliest.

If Tamil Nadu has to achieve $ 1 trillion economy, infrastructure and connectivity should be improved and expansion of Coimbatore airport is a necessity for the growth of the western districts, they said.

Acquisition of private land took a long time and now that it is acquired, there should be no further delay in improving the airport, they said.

“People who travel from the western districts to other parts of the country or abroad now travel to other cities and take a flight. But, this is a region strong in exports. When international buyers travel to Coimbatore, they lose time as air connectivity to Coimbatore is poor. This affects business. Similarly, Coimbatore is known for medical tourism, which also needs better air connectivity,” said another industrialist.