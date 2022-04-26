Coimbatore industry association heads to meet Ministers

M Soundariya Preetha April 26, 2022 17:58 IST

To seek measures to control prices of raw materials used by the engineering sector

To seek measures to control prices of raw materials used by the engineering sector

A group of industry association heads here left for New Delhi on Tuesday to meet the Union Government Ministers and seek measures to control raw materials prices used by the engineering sector. M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association, said in a press release that the delegation consisting of heads of nine industrial associations would meet the Union Ministers for MSMEs, Steel, and Commerce and Industry. The associations have been individually or collectively writing to and submitting memorandum to the Minister for MSMEs Narayan Tatu Rane, Minister for Steel Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, and Minister for Industry and Commerce Piyush Goyal. They have got appointment to meet these Ministers on Wednesday. Continuous increase in prices of raw materials and allied materials consumed by the MSMEs has hurt the industry badly. If corrective measures are not taken, the MSMEs will struggle to survive. “Exorbitant increase in raw material prices leads to cancellation of orders for MSMEs, uncertainty of consumption in the market, declining of exports, and also closure of the units,” the release said.



Our code of editorial values