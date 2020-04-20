Coimbatore industries welcome extension of lockdown

Industries in Coimbatore have welcomed the decision of the State government not to extend relaxations for industries to operate till May 3.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president R. Ramamurthy said the association had, in its representation to the government, said the industries would be willing to operate only when the virus spread curve flattened and when the government said the industries could operate.

“Now we have time to discuss and see how the industries can adopt some of the precautionary norms such as personal distancing when the lockdown is lifted on May 3,” he said.

Regarding individual industries obtaining permission to operate with minimum strength, he said the associations in Coimbatore had jointly decided that the MSMEs would operate only when the government gave its approval for all industries to operate.

According to the president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises, J. James, the micro units accept the government decision as the spread of virus is only on the rise. What is of concern to the micro units is that the employers and their workers are not enrolled with any welfare board and do not get any benefit.

The government should ensure that while giving permission to individual units, it should be only for those in the essential sector, say industry sources.