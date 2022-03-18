Coimbatore industries welcome Budget announcements

Industries across sectors here have welcomed the announcements made in the Tamil Nadu Budget saying it would spur investments and create more jobs.

President of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association M.V. Ramesh Babu said setting up a new industrial park here would develop industrial activity and attract investments. Allocation of ₹ 50 crore as seed fund for emerging sector and additionally ₹ 30 crore for TANSIM (Tamil Nadu Startup and Innovation Mission) to promote startups was a much-needed measure. Setting up Tamil Nadu Coir Business Development Corporation in Coimbatore with the allocation of ₹ 5 crore as the seed capital in the first phase would result in higher foreign exchange through exports. The government should announce single window clearance for all industries.

Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association Ravi Sam said the growth-oriented budget would benefit the textile industry, one of the largest in the State. Allocation of ₹ 2,400 crore for infrastructure development and tackling the industry 4.0 initiatives and for the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in the State would help industries get skilled manpower to manage the future generation technology.

Southern India Engineering Manufacturers Association president K.V. Karthik said announcement of additional one lakh free agricultural connections for farmers increases the scope for pump manufacturers here. Increased allocation for AMRUT 2.0 and Jal Jeevan Mission also have the potential to increase the demand for pumpsets.

C. Balasubramanian, president of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, said the Budget had innovative measures and special announcements for different segments of the society. Implementation of special programmes along with private firms and industries to create skilled labourers to meet the demand of the Industries and allocation of ₹ 100 crores to create infrastructure in exports zones were welcome measures.

S. Surulivel, vice-president of TANSTIA, said while the budget had several welcome measures, it did not have any announcement for separate loan scheme or industrial estate for micro units.

According to P. Nallathambi, president of Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers Welfare Association, while the budget aimed at boosting exports and industrial investments, there was no effort to set up training centres for skill development.

Convenor of Indian Texpreneurs Federation Prabhu Dhamodharan said funds for startups and industrial parks were progressive steps to make the State a more resilient economy.

President of Coimbatore and Tiruppur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association C. Sivakumar said the government should also take steps to set up the industrial parks at the earliest.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises said there was no announcement to improve fund availability for micro units.

According to R. Kalyanasundaram, president of Tamil Nadu Pump Manufacturers’ Association, of the five industrial parks announced, the one in Coimbatore should have plots allocated for micro units at subsidised price.

K. Maniraj, president of Kovai Power Driven Pumps and Spares Manufacturers’ Association, said the State government should set up a pumpset testing facility and raw material bank in Coimbatore for MSMEs.