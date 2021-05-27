Coimbatore industries seek stringent lockdown measures

Coimbatore

27 May 2021 21:30 IST

With Coimbatore district registering a high number of COVID-19 positive cases every day, the trade and industry here have sought stringent implementation of the lockdown and measures to vaccinate more people.

According to Ravi Sam, Deputy Chairman of Southern India Mills’ Association, the number of vehicles on the streets is high now too. Measures should be taken to ensure that people step out only for emergency purposes. Further, with a large number of people under home quarantine, they should get all their essential requirements and they should not come out till they test negative.

Further, there should be awareness campaigns to encourage more people to get vaccinated, he said.

Mr. Ravi Sam also suggested that IT companies should come together and develop at the earliest an online platform connecting the government facilities treating COVID-19 patients, the healthcare requirement suppliers and the donors and sponsoring organisations. The real time needs of the hospitals to ensure better treatment to COVID-19 patients should be updated and provided without much delay. Bengaluru had such a system, he said.

M.V. Ramesh Babu, president of Coimbatore District Small Industries’ Association (Codissia), said that the number of people coming out of their houses should certainly reduce. Further, only those who are aged between 18 and 44 are getting vaccinated now. Vaccination steps should be strengthened, and more people should be vaccinated at the earliest, he said.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, C. Balasubramanian, wanted the district borders monitored strictly and no one from other districts or States should be permitted to come in for a few days. Inter-district movement should be controlled strictly. “The number of beds with oxygen supply should be increased on a war-footing,” he said.

According to R. Ramamoorthy, former president of Codissia, the availability of oxygen beds should be increased, especially at all the COVID-19 care centres.

Sudhesh Kumar, dean of Warwick Medical School, who has offered consultations to some of the companies in India on COVID-19 management, said prevention is critical. So awareness should be improved among the public on three major factors - the need to wear a mask, wash hands regularly, and maintain physical distance. If the cases increase, it becomes difficult for the healthcare system. Hence, the focus should be controlling the spread, he said.