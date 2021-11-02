Coimbatore industries pay bonus

Coimbatore

02 November 2021 23:57 IST

Almost all the industries in Coimbatore have paid bonus to workers, say trade union leaders here.

M. Arumugam of AITUC said most of the private textile mills had paid bonus at least 2 % to 3 % higher than last year.

“Textiles sector is doing good and they have paid bonus higher than last year,” he said.

NTC

The Regional Labour Commissioner at Mumbai held talks with management of the National Textile Corporation and the trade union leaders last week and asked the NTC to pay bonus to the workers.

The NTC officials said that they were waiting for funds from the Union government, he added.

With regard to the engineering units, the union leaders pointed out that just about 10 % of the industries had trade unions.

In the units that had unions, the workers received the same level of bonus as last year or slightly higher. Even pumpset units that were facing a slump in demand paid bonus to the workers, said C. Duraisamy, general secretary of engineering workers union, CITU.

Legal course

On the construction front, the unions had placed a demand to the builders’ association. If there was no response, the unions planned to take the legal course so that all workers in the sector got bonus.

“Conservancy workers on contract with the Coimbatore Corporation and the construction workers should be brought under bonus,” said Selvaraj of the construction workers union affiliated to AITUC.

Micro units

The micro units in the district paid whatever amount they could as bonus.

“It is impossible to retain the workers if we do not pay bonus. So each unit owner has managed to pay at least the minimum bonus by arranging finance through different sources,” said J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cotton and Tiny Enterprises.