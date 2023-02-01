Coimbatore industries hope the Union Budget announcements will revive demand

February 01, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Industries, especially the MSMEs, hope the Union Budget will lead to better demand in the domestic market and revive industrial production.

Coimbatore District Small Industries Association president V. Thirugnanam said the Budget supported skill development, fund availability to MSMEs, and ease of doing business. Higher allocation for the Railways is expected to bring more orders to MSMEs that supply to the Railways, he said.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, B. Sriramulu, said that with recession in other countries, there was a need to increase domestic consumption. The ₹10 lakh crore capital investment envisaged in the budget is expected to spur demand.

D. Balasundaram, former president of the Chamber, said the industry would benefit when the domestic demand revived.

Confederation of Indian Industry, Coimbatore, chairman, S. Prashant, said the Budget was well-balanced and inclusive. All the areas that were called out in the Budget were also the focus areas for Coimbatore Next programme. The Budget focused on digital initiatives that would improve tax collections and makes growth inclusive.

According to D. Vignesh, president of Southern India Engineering Manufacturers’ Association, while there are measures to boost industrial growth and support MSMEs, there are no measures to rein in raw material prices that are again on an upward trend.

S. Surulivel, vice-president of Tanstia, said the Budget does not have any new scheme for MSMEs and has completely stopped several schemes that were under implementation.

Coimbatore Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Industries Association president C. Sivakumar said the Budget had several announcements for the growth of MSMEs. But it does not give relief to the units that were hit by high raw material prices and high interest rates.

J. James, president of Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Micro Enterprises, said the Budget had failed to support the MSMEs. It does not have any measure to support the industries to come out of the impact of the pandemic.

Coimbatore SIDCO Industrial Estate Manufacturers’ Welfare Association P. Nallathambi said projects such as the credit guarantee scheme and skill development centres would support the MSMEs. But, there was no interest reduction or interest subvention scheme for the MSMEs.

According to Coimbatore Compressor Industries Association, the thrust on strengthening of infrastructure will support growth. However, the pumpset industry is facing several challenges and there are no measures to revive it.

It is a welcome move for the start-ups to have received attention especially in agriculture. Innovation is the need of the hour and is incentivised by the government. The extension of the tax holiday to March 2024 will benefit several startups, said G. Karthikeyan, president of the Startup Academy.

