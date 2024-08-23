ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore industries hope for quick measures from Central government to expand airport

Published - August 23, 2024 07:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

M Soundariya Preetha
M. Soundariya Preetha

With the Tamil Nadu government deciding to handover land acquired for expansion of Coimbatore International Airport to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) unconditionally, the industries in Coimbatore await details from the Central government on its plans for the expansion project.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have waited so long to hear this (on handing over of the land),” said G. Radhakrishnan, chairman of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Coimbatore. It is important for the Central and State governments to now coordinate and take forward the project so that the future needs of the airport are not compromised and the project is started and completed on time, he said.

‘Coimbatore’s potential for better air connectivity is high’

According to Vanitha Mohan, vice-chairperson of the Kongu Global Forum, the AAI should take up a wholistic project as operation of the existing facility should continue and the terminal and the run way expanded. “This requires a lot of co-ordination. We have asked for a meeting with Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu. We also want additional direct flights to international destinations,” she said.

President of the Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore, B. Sriramulu, said the Chamber is taking steps to invite the Union Civil Aviation Minister to Coimbatore. The AAI should take a quick decision on a vendor to carry out the expansion work. The airport currently handles three million passengers annually and the stakeholders are pushing for more flights. So, temporary facilities should be put in place to handle the additional flights and passengers till the expansion works are completed, he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US