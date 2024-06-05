Coimbatore industries fear coalition government may slowdown investments

Industries in Coimbatore, across verticals, fear that a coalition government in the Centre can slowdown investments, at least temporarily.

A foundryman said the industries had operational expenses and investments. While operational expenses would continue despite challenges, investments might slowdown for six months to one year as the industries would wait and see how the government stabilised.

According to an automobile company executive, the industries fear that Coimbatore may not get adequate support from the Centre this time. Further, with Andhra Pradesh’s Telugu Desam Party (TDP) now becoming part of the National Democratic Alliance, investments and industrial development in that State may get more thrust.

Textile industry sources said the demands of the industry remained the same. “Continuity is good because the government knows the challenges faced by the industry. However, a new minister will bring in new perspectives and that will bring hopes for the industry. It all depends on who is the next textile minister,” said a textile mill owner.

Another spinning unit owner said that in the recent months, the Central government took some measures to bring relief to the textile sector. It should continue those efforts now. The industry was waiting to see who would be the minister for this sector, he said.

Since Andhra Pradesh also had a large number of textile mills, TDP’s N. Chandrababu Naidu might be able to take up the issues faced by the sector with the Centre now, they added.