Coimbatore industries face labour shortage

Be it the foundries, micro industries, or the engineering MSMEs in Coimbatore district, most of them face labour shortage that is impacting manufacturing.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to J. James, president of the Tamil Nadu Association of Cottage and Tiny Enterprises (TACT), the shortage is reported to be 30 % to 40 %. “Coimbatore industries get the raw materials and labour from the north. There are reports of investments increasing in the northern States. We have skilled the workers who were employed at the MSMEs in Coimbatore. Now, these workers get jobs in the northern States. So many of them are staying back in their home States,” he said.

Though orders have not gone up much, the industries are facing labour shortage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Only 10 % to 15 % of the north Indian workers go to their home States during elections. However, those who go do not return for one or two months. “We need to see how this situation will develop in the coming months,” he added.

C. Sivakumar, president of Coimbatore and Tirupur District Micro and Cottage Entrepreneurs Association (COTMA), said the labour shortage in smaller foundries is 20 % to 30 %. “Orders are not much across verticals. The peak season for pumps has reduced to two or three months from the earlier period of six months. The textile industry is yet to revive. So the orders are not much. But, industries cannot afford to pay higher wages here and the workers are finding it unviable to work here for the current wages, he said.

Chairman of INTEC 2024 R. Ramachandran said labour shortage was affecting many industries. The industries have no option but to go in for higher levels of automation for each task to get more orders. The demands of emerging sectors such as the Defence and electric vehicles are different and the industries have no option but to automate to get higher volume of production, high precision, etc., he added.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.