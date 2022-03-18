‘Coimbatore ignored in T.N. Budget’

Marumalarchi Makkal Iyakkam coordinator V. Eswaran said the State Budget presented by Finance Minister Palanivel Thiaga Rajan showed that Coimbatore was ignored in the State Government’s scheme of things.

Though the announcements on education assistance scheme for girls, an industrial park in Coimbatore and construction of 18,000 classrooms were to be welcomed, the Budget’s silence on Coimbatore’s needs was glaring.

The Government that had announced ₹ 500 crore for Singara Chennai scheme had done nothing for Coimbatore, had not considered the demand for upgrading the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital into a super specialty hospital, failed to restore the Anna University in Coimbatore and did not allocate money for the Coimbatore metro rail project, Mr. Eswaran said. The budget was also silent on the State Government’s contribution for upgrade of railway stations, allocating money for improving waste processing in Vellalore and special development plan for the city.

This clearly showed that the city was once again being ignored in the Government’s development agenda, he said.

Ms. Vanathi Srinivasan, BJP Legislator in a tweet said that the Budget was disappointing as there was no mention about the Kovai Metro Rail project.