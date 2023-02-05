ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore I Woman stabs lover

February 05, 2023 08:45 pm | Updated 08:45 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Annur police have registered a case against a 24-year-old woman on charges of stabbing her lover late on Saturday.

The case was registered against N. Poomani of Panamthoppu Mayil near Annur for stabbing C. Arun Kumar (28) of Odderpalayam.

According to the police, Kumar and Poomani had been in an affair. Though Kumar married another woman, he continued to have contact with Poomani, the police said.

The duo met at Panamthoppu Mayil around 9.30 p.m. on Saturday. As they were talking, an argument broke out about their relationship. Poomani stabbed Kumar on his neck, allegedly for not marrying her. Kumar assaulted the woman in return before people from the locality noticed the fight, said the police.

Kumar was admitted to a hospital where he was under the doctor’s observation.

The Annur police registered a case against Poomani on Sunday.

