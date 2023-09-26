Coimbatore I Powerloom weavers in Somanur seek financial support to instal solar energy panels

September 26, 2023 05:42 pm | Updated 05:42 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Powerloom weavers in Somanur area in Coimbatore district have demanded additional financial support from the Central and State governments so that they can instal solar energy panels.

P. Kumaraswamy, president of Coimbatore district job working powerloom weavers’ association, said the Central government gave 50% subsidy for units to instal maximum eight KW of solar energy panels under the PowerTex scheme. With electricity tariff on the rise and all set to increase annually in Tamil Nadu, the powerloom weavers were evincing interest in solar energy.

Hence, the government should provide 50% subsidy for 12 KW solar energy panels and the State government should give the powerloom units 40% subsidy for solar energy installations. The unit owners could invest 10%. “We are asking the Central and State governments to jointly give 90% subsidy so that more powerloom units can go for solar energy,” he said.

With the Tangedco increasing the tariff for powerloom weavers last September, some of the job working powerloom units in Somanur protested by not paying the electricity bill. The State government then increased the free units to 1,000 from 750 and also said the government would bear 50% of the hike. “The Tangedco gave us six months’ time to pay the pending bill of four months without fine or interest. However, some of the units continued to protest the hike and did not pay the bill after April too. The Tangedco asked them to pay the bills with interest,” he said.

The weavers in Somanur were also asking for government support to set up a textile market so that the job working units could sell the fabric directly. “A powerloom unit with 10 looms makes just ₹1,000 a day. If the unit owners go for job outside, the couple can earn ₹1,500. The government should facilitate setting up a market at Somanur so that the job workers can sell directly to buyers,” he added.