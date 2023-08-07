HamberMenu
Coimbatore I Farmers urge government to lift ban on toddy tapping from coconut, palm trees

August 07, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam staging a demonstration at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday.

Members of Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam staging a demonstration at the Coimbatore Collectorate on Monday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

As part of their State-wide protest with a 10-point demands, the Tamizhaga Vivasayigal Paadhukaapu Sangam staged a demonstration during the weekly grievances redress meeting at the Collectorate here on Monday.

The members raised slogans stating that the State must lift ban on tapping toddy from coconut and palm trees.

In their petition, the farmers said the workers under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) must be used solely for agricultural purposes and be allowed to work on their lands, recommendations by the M.S. Swaminathan Committee for fixing the crop prices based on the cost of cultivation must be followed, compensation for farmers killed in human-animal conflict must be issued by the State and farmer loans must be waived off.

During the meeting, Collector Kranti Kumar Pati handed over benefits worth ₹1.84 lakh to beneficiaries under the ‘Chief Minister’s Girl Child Protection Scheme’ on behalf of the Social Welfare Department.

Tiruppur

S. Sekar (52), a member of Tiruppur-based Movement Against Corruption (Oozhal Ethirpu Iyakkam), demanded action against Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation Limited outlets found to be selling liquor on Independence Day, Gandhi Jayanti and Republic Day. In his petition to the Tiruppur Collector, he alleged that some shops sold liquor on these days by taking bribe from customers. Strict action must be taken on such outlets, he added.

