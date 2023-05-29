Coimbatore I AIADMK stages protest against spurious liquor deaths

May 29, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

AIADMK partymen staged demonstrations in Coimbatore, Pollachi and Mettupalayam on Monday condemning the DMK government for the spurious liquor deaths and alleging deterioration in law and order situation.

Led by MLAs of the Opposition party, the protesters also condemned the government for stalling progress of the schemes initiated by the AIADMK regime. They accused the DMK regime of turning a blind eye to what they described as loot of minerals.

In Coimbatore city, the protest was led by Coimbatore North MLA Amman K. Arjunan. Singanallur MLA K.R. Jeyaram was present. At Mettupalayam, the protest was led by Kavundampalayam MLA P.R.G. Arunkumar. MLA A.K. Selvaraj took part.

At Pollachi, former Minister and party whip in Assembly S.P. Velumani, MLAs Pollachi Jeyaraman, Damondaran Amul Kandasamy, V.P. Kandasmy and party functionaries took part.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.