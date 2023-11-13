ADVERTISEMENT

Coimbatore hospitals handle several cases of burns caused by firecrackers

November 13, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Hospitals in Coimbatore treated several persons who suffered burns and injuries while bursting firecrackers on Saturday and Sunday as part of celebrating Deepavali.

The Coimbatore Medical College Hospital handled a total of 16 cases of persons who suffered burns on Deepavali day. Out of these, seven were outpatients, all adults who suffered minor burns. Four men, one woman and four children who suffered burns from firecrackers were admitted to the hospital for treatment, said CMCH Dean A. Nirmala.

A private hospital in the city treated a five-year-old girl, who suffered burns on chest and hand while handling fireworks. A teenager’s leg was fractured after he fell from the terrace of his house while bursting firecrackers.

A release from Sankara Eye Hospital said that a total of 12 persons, who suffered eye injuries while bursting firecrackers, were treated in the past two days. Of these, eight were grievous injuries, it said.

