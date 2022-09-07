Coimbatore hospital successfully performs TAVR procedure on 73-year-old

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 07, 2022 18:06 IST

G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial Hospital in the city recently performed a Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) on a 73-year-old woman.

A team of the hospital’s cardiology section, led by department head Rajpal K. Abhaichand performed the procedure in August. TAVR is a procedure for those suffering from aortic stenosis — a condition where an aortic valve is narrowed due to calcium deposit. This process replaces the affected valve with a new one and is less invasive than open-heart surgery, according to Dr. Abhaichand.

The new valve, which was made using a nickel-aluminium alloy and animal pericardial tissue, was pushed into the existing valve, through a 3mm hole in the patient's thigh, without opening the chest, he told reporters on Wednesday.

The procedure was done in roughly 1.5 hours, he added. The patient was discharged two days after the procedure and has shown no side effects so far, he said.

Several companies — foreign and indigenous — have come forward to sign deals with the hospital regarding TAVR, he said.

Calcium deposit over cardiac valves occurs due to age factors, high blood pressure and cholesterol, smoking etc., Dr. Abhaichand said. It is often found in people over the age of 60 years and rarely in people under 35 years, he added.

