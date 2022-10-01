Coimbatore hospital releases book on breast cancer

The Hindu Bureau COIMBATORE
October 01, 2022 19:02 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Operating Officer of SNR Sons Charitable Trust Swathy Rohit (second left), along with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Director P. Guhan (left) and SRIOR Senior Surgical Oncologist Karthikesh releasing a book on breast cancer in Coimbatore on Saturday.

To educate people on breast cancer and health check-up activities, a private hospital's cancer research institute here released an 'Interactive Flipbook' with audio and video interactive options, a first of its kind.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology & Research (SRIOR) at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (SRH), as a part of their World Breast Cancer Month campaign, released the book in both Tamil and English languages. The flipbook also has the audio and video interaction provisions, the hospital said in a statement.

It was released by Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust Swathy Rohit along with SRIOR Director P. Guhan, senior surgical oncologist Karthikesh and members at SRH on Saturday. The book can be accessed online by visiting the link https://www.digione.in/srior/breastcancer/index.html.

"An introduction to breast cancer, its symptoms, its risk factors, early detection/screening, diagnostic test, treatment options, and ways to prevent it are covered in an interactive format," the institute said in a statement.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Around 50% of women under 50 years of age develop this disease, and they avail of treatment at stage three and stage four of the disease. But at this stage, treatment can only reduce the pain and extend their life. The cure is possible only when they come at stage one or two for treatment. This is why we say diagnosis of cancer at an early stage ensures cure is the mantra," said Dr Guhan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Coimbatore
Tamil Nadu
cancer

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app