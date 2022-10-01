Coimbatore hospital releases book on breast cancer

Chief Operating Officer of SNR Sons Charitable Trust Swathy Rohit (second left), along with Sri Ramakrishna Hospital Director P. Guhan (left) and SRIOR Senior Surgical Oncologist Karthikesh releasing a book on breast cancer in Coimbatore on Saturday.

To educate people on breast cancer and health check-up activities, a private hospital's cancer research institute here released an 'Interactive Flipbook' with audio and video interactive options, a first of its kind.

Sri Ramakrishna Institute of Oncology & Research (SRIOR) at Sri Ramakrishna Hospital (SRH), as a part of their World Breast Cancer Month campaign, released the book in both Tamil and English languages. The flipbook also has the audio and video interaction provisions, the hospital said in a statement.

It was released by Chief Operating Officer, SNR Sons Charitable Trust Swathy Rohit along with SRIOR Director P. Guhan, senior surgical oncologist Karthikesh and members at SRH on Saturday. The book can be accessed online by visiting the link https://www.digione.in/srior/breastcancer/index.html.

"An introduction to breast cancer, its symptoms, its risk factors, early detection/screening, diagnostic test, treatment options, and ways to prevent it are covered in an interactive format," the institute said in a statement.

"Around 50% of women under 50 years of age develop this disease, and they avail of treatment at stage three and stage four of the disease. But at this stage, treatment can only reduce the pain and extend their life. The cure is possible only when they come at stage one or two for treatment. This is why we say diagnosis of cancer at an early stage ensures cure is the mantra," said Dr Guhan.