January 29, 2024 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A team of Coimbatore-based Ganga Hospital on Monday performed an all-ceramic total knee replacement, without any metal components, on a 64-year-old woman.

S. Rajasekaran, chairman of Department of Orthopaedics, Trauma and Spine Surgery, said this was the first all-ceramic total knee replacement performed in India.

“Every year, around 20 lakh people are in need of knee replacement surgery in India. But only 2.5 to 3 lakh people undergo the procedure due to various factors, including fear about the procedure, durability of the implants and possible revision in future. Compared to metal implants made of materials such as cobalt, chromium and nickel, ceramic knee replacement has the lowest wear and tear, besides having high durability,” said Dr. Rajasekaran.

Ceramic knee replacement consists of femoral component, tibial component and a high high-density polyethylene, which replaces the damaged articular cartilage that acts as a cushion between the two bones at the knee joint.

“Countries like Germany have been doing ceramic knee replacement for over a decade. While metal knee replacement has an average durability of 25 years, the ceramic alternative offers around 40 years. Total knee replacement is widely done in people of 60 to 65 age group. Hence, fear of revision or a second replacement at a very older age is less when a person choses ceramic knee replacement,” he added.

Professor of Orthopaedics Michael Wagner from Nuremberg, Germany, said incidents of breakage of ceramic replacement were extremely rare. According to him, the breakage could occur only due to flaws in the procedure. “I have not come across any such instance in the past 15 years,” said Dr. Wagner, calling the procedure ‘an implant for lifetime’.