Coimbatore hospital performs cardiac surgery on pre-term baby

21 September 2020 20:38 IST

Coimbatore

A private hospital in Coimbatore has performed a cardiac surgery on a pre-term girl baby who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease.

The baby was one of the twins and delivered in 31 weeks at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) due to poor growth, a release said. She weighed only 1.08 kg at birth and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for observation. An echocardiogram test and computed tomography angiogram revealed that the baby was suffering from a congenital condition called coarctation of aorta, where the aorta (the main vessel that carries blood from the heart to various parts) was very narrow, leading to poor blood supply to the kidneys, intestines and the legs.

Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon Prashanth Vaijyanath performed the surgery in July, and after observation in the NICU the improvement in the blood flow was confirmed through echocardiogram. She was later weaned from ventilator support and discharged last month. The baby weighed 1.35 kg and was five weeks old at the time of discharge, according to the release.

It was a complicated, high-risk surgery that was usually performed on babies weighing more than three kg.