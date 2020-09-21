Coimbatore hospital performs cardiac surgery on pre-term baby

Coimbatore
A private hospital in Coimbatore has performed a cardiac surgery on a pre-term girl baby who was diagnosed with a congenital heart disease.
The baby was one of the twins and delivered in 31 weeks at Kovai Medical Centre and Hospital (KMCH) due to poor growth, a release said. She weighed only 1.08 kg at birth and was admitted to the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) for observation. An echocardiogram test and computed tomography angiogram revealed that the baby was suffering from a congenital condition called coarctation of aorta, where the aorta (the main vessel that carries blood from the heart to various parts) was very narrow, leading to poor blood supply to the kidneys, intestines and the legs.
Chief Cardiothoracic Surgeon Prashanth Vaijyanath performed the surgery in July, and after observation in the NICU the improvement in the blood flow was confirmed through echocardiogram. She was later weaned from ventilator support and discharged last month. The baby weighed 1.35 kg and was five weeks old at the time of discharge, according to the release.
It was a complicated, high-risk surgery that was usually performed on babies weighing more than three kg.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath