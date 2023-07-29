Coimbatore hospital conducts emergency drill

July 29, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital conducted an ‘External Disaster Mock Drill’ near RTO office main road on Saturday.

The drill was conducted as part of the awareness programme organised by the medical team and service personnel to be prepared for any medical emergency. C.V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer, S. Alagappan, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Manjunath, Emergency Consultant, and R. Arjunkumar, Inspector of Police, Race course, attended the drill.

The drill was that a bus with 21 passengers hit an electric post. As soon as the emergency occurred, a “Code Yellow” was announced at the hospital and five teams were deployed. The site recovery team reached the site and performed first-aid on the patients. Later, the victims were shifted to the hospital where the internal triage team re-triaged the patients.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.