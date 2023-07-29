HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Coimbatore hospital conducts emergency drill

July 29, 2023 05:35 pm | Updated 05:36 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Sri Ramakrishna Hospital conducted an ‘External Disaster Mock Drill’ near RTO office main road on Saturday.

The drill was conducted as part of the awareness programme organised by the medical team and service personnel to be prepared for any medical emergency. C.V. Ramkumar, Chief Executive Officer, S. Alagappan, Medical Superintendent, Dr. Manjunath, Emergency Consultant, and R. Arjunkumar, Inspector of Police, Race course, attended the drill.

The drill was that a bus with 21 passengers hit an electric post. As soon as the emergency occurred, a “Code Yellow” was announced at the hospital and five teams were deployed. The site recovery team reached the site and performed first-aid on the patients. Later, the victims were shifted to the hospital where the internal triage team re-triaged the patients.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.