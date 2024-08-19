Coimbatore hospital, charitable trust join hands to save 13-year-old girl from bone cancer

A 13-year-old girl from Krishnagiri, who was diagnosed with bone cancer, recently underwent surgery at Coimbatore-based G. Kuppuswamy Naidu Memorial (GKNM) Hospital with the support of The Hans Foundation, a public charitable trust.

The hospital and the charitable trust joined hands to save the girl from osteosarcoma, a form of bone cancer, that was diagnosed on her right tibia.

According to the hospital, the girl began experiencing severe pain and swelling in her right leg three months ago, following which a local physician prescribed her painkillers and ointments. With no improvement in her condition, the parents took the girl to a private hospital, where an X-ray revealed concerning signs.

The girl, the eldest of two children in her family, was referred to GKNM Hospital for further evaluation.

Following extensive tests, the girl was diagnosed with osteosarcoma of the right tibia. The diagnosis was a devastating blow to her family as they were already struggling financially. With an income of about ₹6,000 per month, her father, who is a farmer, found it difficult to afford the necessary treatment.

After consultations with an orthopaedic surgeon and a radiation oncologist, she underwent three rounds of chemotherapy, following which Chief of the Department of Onco-Surgery Arul Raj, along with Orthopaedic Surgeon Mansoor Ali and Radiation Oncologist Anand Narayan performed a complex six-hour-long surgery. The Hans Foundation bore the cost of the surgery, which was about ₹4 lakh.

The surgery involved hybrid treatment to avoid the use of an external prosthesis, which significantly reduced the overall cost of the procedure. The affected bone was subjected to high doses of radiation therapy to eliminate cancer cells before being reattached to its original position.

According to the hospital, the girl was stable in the post-surgery recovery period and she was discharged from the hospital in good health.