Coimbatore hospital brings in robotic total knee replacement technology

November 23, 2022 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Ganga Hospitals with Johnson & Johnson Medical India (JJMI) unveiled here on Wednesday robotic technology for osteoarthritis surgery.

Chairman of the Orthopaedics and Spine Surgery Department of Ganga Hospitals Dr. S. Rajasekaran told presspersons that one in 12 persons are affected with symptomatic osteoarthritis (OA). “It could occur due to genetics or working conditions. Early detection can help treat the condition better. But if it is aggravated due to over walking, lack of exercise or ignorance, the person can become immobile or obese. Total knee replacement with VELYS Robotic technology would be the least invasive method to help with this as alignment of the bone would be more accurate as the device would plan to suit the anatomy of each patient’s bone structure, reduce recovery time, enable early mobilisation, and decrease post-operative complications and pain,” he said.

JJMI Managing Director Sandeep Makkar said the cost of this method would vary for each hospital depending on government or private.

Experts, in a release, said that as per a 2015 study, knee pain was the most common joint problem among 18.6% of the rural adults in Tamil Nadu. Mr. Makkar said, “Many may fear surgery or feel it is not necessary. Rising awareness of surgery and the State and Central schemes for them among the rural population must be the first step as only 2% of this number undergoes surgery.”