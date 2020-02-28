Coimbatore

Coimbatore – Hisar Express train to get additional coach

The weekly Superfast Express train service between Coimbatore and Hisar will be permanently augmented with additional additional coach.

According to a release from the Palakkad division of Southern Railway, train No. 22475 Hisar – Coimbatore Weekly AC Superfast Express train will get one AC three-tier coach from March 5. The train leaves on Thursdays from Hisar Junction. Train No. 22476 Coimbatore – Hisar AC Superfast Express will also get one AC three-tier coach from March 7 as it leaves Coimbatore Junction on Saturdays.

The train now has one first class AC coach, four AC two-tier coaches and 10 AC three-tier coaches. All are Linke Hofmann Busch, coaches, the release said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 28, 2020 4:03:37 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/coimbatore-hisar-express-train-to-get-additional-coach/article30936043.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY