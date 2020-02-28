Coimbatore – Hisar Express train to get additional coach

The weekly Superfast Express train service between Coimbatore and Hisar will be permanently augmented with additional additional coach.
According to a release from the Palakkad division of Southern Railway, train No. 22475 Hisar – Coimbatore Weekly AC Superfast Express train will get one AC three-tier coach from March 5. The train leaves on Thursdays from Hisar Junction. Train No. 22476 Coimbatore – Hisar AC Superfast Express will also get one AC three-tier coach from March 7 as it leaves Coimbatore Junction on Saturdays.
The train now has one first class AC coach, four AC two-tier coaches and 10 AC three-tier coaches. All are Linke Hofmann Busch, coaches, the release said.
